After dramatic loss, LSU drops to #10 in CFB playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and the Tigers have dropped to #10.
LSU fell from #7 to #10 after a dramatic 74-72 loss against Texas A&M in seven overtimes.
Georgia has replaced Michigan among the top four teams in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs grabbed the final semifinal slot with a victory over Georgia Tech and the Wolverines' blowout loss to Ohio State.
Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame remain the top three teams, Oklahoma is fifth and the Buckeyes moved up to sixth with one more ranking to go.
