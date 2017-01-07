28°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After departing Louisiana, two jets landed at Florida airport during shooting

19 hours 24 minutes 4 seconds ago January 06, 2017 Jan 6, 2017 Friday, January 06 2017 January 06, 2017 3:23 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS – Two aircraft that departed from a Louisiana airport landed at the Ft. Lauderdale airport as a gunman went on a rampage Friday afternoon.

A Jet Blue flight and an Emirates flight both landed at 1:23 EST. The suspected gunman, Esteban Santiago, opened fire at 12:55 – about 28 minutes before the planes landed.

As of this post, information has not been released about where passengers on the planes, which departed New Orleans' airport earlier, stayed as authorities evacuated the airport in South Florida.

Santiago, 26, is in custody.

Five people were killed and eight others were injured in the shooting at the airport’s baggage claim area. Click HERE for continuous coverage from news partners at ABC News.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days