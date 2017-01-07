After departing Louisiana, two jets landed at Florida airport during shooting

NEW ORLEANS – Two aircraft that departed from a Louisiana airport landed at the Ft. Lauderdale airport as a gunman went on a rampage Friday afternoon.

A Jet Blue flight and an Emirates flight both landed at 1:23 EST. The suspected gunman, Esteban Santiago, opened fire at 12:55 – about 28 minutes before the planes landed.

As of this post, information has not been released about where passengers on the planes, which departed New Orleans' airport earlier, stayed as authorities evacuated the airport in South Florida.

Santiago, 26, is in custody.

Five people were killed and eight others were injured in the shooting at the airport’s baggage claim area. Click HERE for continuous coverage from news partners at ABC News.

