After breast cancer battle, lawmaker changes treatment rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A lawmaker's bout with breast cancer has spurred her to change how the disease is treated in Louisiana.

Republican Rep. Julie Stokes says she wanted to get the word out about the different kinds of health care options available for those with breast cancer.

So, she introduced bills to require that insurers cover breast cancer screenings after a woman has a bilateral mastectomy and for health coverage plans to cover digital breast tomosynthesis , a procedure that creates a 3D image of a breast.

Her proposals faced little opposition and were signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards last month.

The governor also approved a measure to require that hospitals provide written information about reconstructive surgery to someone who has a mastectomy.