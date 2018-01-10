After 40 years at WWL-TV Sally-Ann Roberts set to retire

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS- After 40 years as a journalist, WWL-TV morning news anchor Sally-Ann Roberts announced Wednesday she will retire from Eyewitness News at the end of February.

Roberts joined the staff of WWL-TV on March 31, 1977, the same week as her morning co-anchor, Eric Paulsen, WWL-TV reports.

"I appreciate the time that I spent here, the friends that I made, and this wonderful community,” Roberts said. “After much thought and prayer, I decided that it’s time to begin a new chapter in my life. I don’t know what the future holds but I look forward to continuing to serve this community in the years to come and spend more time with my grandchildren.”

Roberts will anchor her last newscast on Feb. 28.