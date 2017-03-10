After 2 On Your Side report, another contractor arrested on fraud charges

LIVINGSTON - Another contractor was arrested on fraud charges Thursday, WBRZ learned.

Mike Simmers was charged with one count of residential contract fraud. Simmers owns TWG Contractors and was the focus of a 2 On Your Side report Wednesday. Sources said Simmers was reported by homeowners for taking payment and not finishing work on a number of jobs.

"We just want back in our house," the Baxter family said in an interview with Brittany Weiss recently. The Baxters said they hired TWG Contractors to do work on their flood-damaged home but the work was never done.



"If TWG would just give us our money back, we'll do the work, we'll find someone to do the work," they said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Simmers. Sources told WBRZ, though, the investigation is not complete.

