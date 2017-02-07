70°
Latest Weather Blog
Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills at least 19 in Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan - At least 19 people are dead after suicide bomb attack at the entrance to Afghanistan's Supreme Court today. It's the latest in a series of attacks on the country's judiciary. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's national security adviser is appealing to the U.S. to provide aircraft to back ground operations in the country until Afghan security forces can do the job alone. Afghan forces have struggled to defeat a Taliban-led insurgency since the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in late 2014.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-parish to begin demolishing abandoned, flood-damaged homes
-
Zachary residents on edge after Police post about string of robberies
-
Victim identified in murder-attempted suicide at New Roads home
-
Crime cameras go live in Ascension Parish with plans for more
-
Driver trapped for hours after crashing into River Road levee