Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills at least 19 in Kabul

Image via ABC News, Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan - At least 19 people are dead after suicide bomb attack at the entrance to Afghanistan's Supreme Court today. It's the latest in a series of attacks on the country's judiciary. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's national security adviser is appealing to the U.S. to provide aircraft to back ground operations in the country until Afghan security forces can do the job alone. Afghan forces have struggled to defeat a Taliban-led insurgency since the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in late 2014.