Afghan official says twin bombings wound 50

1 hour 43 minutes 15 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 8:03 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

An Afghan official says two large bombings in the capital have wounded at least 50 people.

Mohibullah Zeer, a Health Ministry official, says they were brought to hospitals following Tuesday's attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says a suicide bomber targeted an area near government and lawmakers' offices, and that a car bomb went off nearby moments later. He says it is not yet clear how many people were killed or wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attacks.

Ghulam Faroq Naziri, a lawmaker from the western Herat province, says another MP form the same province, Rahima Jami, was wounded in the bombings.

