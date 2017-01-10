62°
Afghan official says twin bombings wound 50
An Afghan official says two large bombings in the capital have wounded at least 50 people.
Mohibullah Zeer, a Health Ministry official, says they were brought to hospitals following Tuesday's attack.
Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says a suicide bomber targeted an area near government and lawmakers' offices, and that a car bomb went off nearby moments later. He says it is not yet clear how many people were killed or wounded.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attacks.
Ghulam Faroq Naziri, a lawmaker from the western Herat province, says another MP form the same province, Rahima Jami, was wounded in the bombings.
