86°
Latest Weather Blog
Afghan official: Afghan soldier kills 2 US soldiers
KABUL, Afghanistan - An Afghan official says that two U.S. soldiers have been killed after an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan.
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said Saturday that two other U.S. soldiers are wounded in the attack, which took place in the Achin district. He said the Afghan soldier was killed after the attack.
Such insider attacks have happened before in Afghanistan. In March, another Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A traffic alert in Ascension Parish that will force you off I-10
-
Baseball weekend at LSU is sold out
-
Animal shelter full; in need of more adoptions
-
Suspect says he killed unlicensed massage therapist after she tried to steal...
-
Mobile homes no longer allowed on property in Livingston Parish