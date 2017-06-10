86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Afghan official: Afghan soldier kills 2 US soldiers

June 10, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan - An Afghan official says that two U.S. soldiers have been killed after an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan.
  
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said Saturday that two other U.S. soldiers are wounded in the attack, which took place in the Achin district. He said the Afghan soldier was killed after the attack.
  
Such insider attacks have happened before in Afghanistan. In March, another Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.

