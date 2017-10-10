Affidavit reveals student admits to shooting Texas Tech officer

LUBBOCK, Texas - Authorities say a Texas Tech University student confessed to killing a campus police officer who was booking him on a drug possession charge.

Det. Thomas Bonds of the Lubbock city police department says in an affidavit released Tuesday that 19-year-old Hollis Daniels III wasn't handcuffed while campus police officer Floyd East Jr. was processing him Monday.

Bonds says another officer left the room and then heard a loud bang. When he returned, he found East mortally wounded and Daniels gone. East's body camera was taken.

Daniels was recaptured Monday evening following a foot chase near the police station. Bonds says he had the body camera and a handgun.

The affidavit says Daniels told officers he had done "something illogical" and that "he was the one that shot their friend."

University officials say East had gone to Daniels' room for a welfare check and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.