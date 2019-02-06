Aerosmith's Steven Tyler opens new home for abused women

MEMPHIS, TN - Steven Tyler, the world-famous lead singer for rock band Aerosmith, has opened a home for abused and neglected women in Tennessee.

WJHL reports Janie’s House officially opened Monday on the Youth Villages Bartlett Campus just outside Memphis. Tyler donated $500,000 to renovate the home, named after his band's hit song "Janie's Got a Gun" about a girl abused by her family.

Janie’s House will be able to support about 14 girls at a time and give them therapy. Tyler said his own time in treatment centers helped him realize the need for more homes like this one.

“This does my heart and my soul good,” Tyler said. “All the girls I met had been abused either physically, mentally, verbally, you know. At least 90% of ‘em all."

Janie’s Fund, which raises money to pay for the treatment, has raised about $4 million.

This is the second Janie’s House Steven Tyler has opened. The first opened in Atlanta in 2017.