96°
Latest Weather Blog
Aerial mosquito spraying in south East Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE – Mosquito control agents are scheduled to take to the skies again Tuesday to spray an area of the city-parish where numerous bugs have been captured and found to have the West Nile virus.
A plane will spray the area from Siegen south to Bayou Manchac and between I-10 and Airline Highway.
Control agents said there were high mosquito numbers and the presence of West Nile in mosquito samples from the area recently.
The plane usually sprays just after sunset.
The agency posts regular updates on its Facebook page.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sheriff lambastes Matthew Morris after trial Tuesday
-
BRPD investigating after one killed, one transported after crash involving school bus
-
GMA unveils 'Captain Marvel' first trailer
-
One dead, one transported after crash involving school bus
-
Accused fradulent contractor Matthew Morris expected in Ascension Parish court