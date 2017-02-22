Advocate posts security video of Sammy's Grill argument involving judge

BATON ROUGE – Investigators released security video of an incident involving a judge at a Baton Rouge bar that sparked outrage earlier this month.

Baton Rouge Judge Mike Erwin was accused of calling Kaneitra Johnson a "n****r" multiple times during an argument over a bar stool at Sammy's Grill on Highland Road Feb. 3.

A detective's follow-up report, demanded by an Erwin staffer, did not find any witnesses that corroborate Johnson's story.

The Advocate, which obtained the video first through a public records request, posted the video Wednesday. While it's not clear enough to identify faces, thus confirming the video shows Erwin and Johnson arguing, the grainy video does show some people seated at the corner of the bar appearing to argue.

Watch the full video below: