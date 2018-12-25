Adult killed, juvenile survives Christmas Eve crash in Livingston Parish

WALKER - A 24-year-old died in a late-night crash hours before Christmas, State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Chad A. Whisman, 24, was killed in the single vehicle crash on Hwy. 447 south of Hwy. 63. The crash happened at 10 p.m. on Monday, Christmas Eve.

Investigators said Whisman lost control in a curve. As the pickup he was driving left the roadway, it collided with a tree, crushing the driver's side of the truck.

Whisman was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

A juvenile front seat passenger was restrained and was uninjured.

