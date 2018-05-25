Adult and child hurt in Indiana school shooting

Photo: RTV 6

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An official says an adult and a child were injured in a shooting at an Indiana middle school and were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the adult victim in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School northeast of Indianapolis was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

She had no information on their ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No further details were provided about the suspect, victim or possible motive for the attack.

Afterward, students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them. Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people.

The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8. The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.