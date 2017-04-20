Adsorbent Solutions expansion request fails in St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - The St. Gabriel City Council has voted against a zoning request by Adsorbent Solutions to expand it's facility.



The council voted 4-1 against the expansion, going against the Department of Environmental Quality's decision to sign off on the project.

Adsorbent Solutions is a company that recycles chemical waste. It is still in operation despite the council's decision.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">JUST IN: St. Gabriel city council unanimously votes "no" to Adsorbent Solutions zoning request <a href="https://twitter.com/WBRZ">@WBRZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/w2uQxKWRhh">pic.twitter.com/w2uQxKWRhh</a></p>— Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/DJacksonTV/status/855206040262111238">April 20, 2017</a></blockquote>

Residents in the area have raised concerns in the past, suggesting the approval of an expansion would cause more harm than good. Many residents say a smell already exists in the area, created by the current plant.

Adsorbent Solutions officials say they do not accept hazardous materials, and that the proposed expansion would have only affected some "mechanical" elements.