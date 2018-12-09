41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Adrian Perkins defeats incumbent to become Shreveport mayor

2 hours 44 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, December 09 2018 Dec 9, 2018 December 09, 2018 2:52 PM December 09, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Adrian Perkins website
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Adrian Perkins has defeated incumbent Ollie Tyler to become mayor of Shreveport.
  
Media outlets report the 33-year-old Adrian Perkins won Saturday's runoff election, according to complete but unofficial returns.
  
Perkins won 64 percent of the vote, compared to Tyler's 36 percent. The Harvard graduate has never held elected office, telling voters he had a fresh vision for the city.
  
The 73-year-old Tyler touted decades of experience in public service to draw a contrast with Perkins.
  
Perkins will take office before the end of the year.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days