Adrian Perkins defeats incumbent to become Shreveport mayor

Photo: Adrian Perkins website

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Adrian Perkins has defeated incumbent Ollie Tyler to become mayor of Shreveport.

Media outlets report the 33-year-old Adrian Perkins won Saturday's runoff election, according to complete but unofficial returns.

Perkins won 64 percent of the vote, compared to Tyler's 36 percent. The Harvard graduate has never held elected office, telling voters he had a fresh vision for the city.

The 73-year-old Tyler touted decades of experience in public service to draw a contrast with Perkins.

Perkins will take office before the end of the year.