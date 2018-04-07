Adorable police pups train to fight crime

46°
5 hours 53 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 April 07, 2018 3:11 PM April 07, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: ABC News

If only your first day at work was this much fun!

Lexie, Maddie and Rosie are the newest additions to the Australian Federal Police force. The German shepherd puppies are seen in a video posted on the AFP's Facebook page in their full "In Training" gear, bounding across fields and through obstacle courses. They look eager to get to work!

After some time growing up and socializing in foster homes, these pups are off to Police (Dog) Academy," the AFP says. Good luck fighting crime, you three!

