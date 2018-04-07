46°
Adorable police pups train to fight crime
If only your first day at work was this much fun!
Lexie, Maddie and Rosie are the newest additions to the Australian Federal Police force. The German shepherd puppies are seen in a video posted on the AFP's Facebook page in their full "In Training" gear, bounding across fields and through obstacle courses. They look eager to get to work!
After some time growing up and socializing in foster homes, these pups are off to Police (Dog) Academy," the AFP says. Good luck fighting crime, you three!
