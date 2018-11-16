Adoption scheme: Woman accused of defrauding 2 couples

Photo: The Dayton Beach News-Journal

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is accused of defrauding two sets of would-be parents, telling both that they would adopt her baby.

Now 33-year-old Christina Bay is awaiting trial, along with childbirth. Daytona Beach police told news outlets Bay was arrested Wednesday on charges of adoption deception and fraud. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that on Oct. 22, adoption attorney Brian Kelly told police that a couple he represents funded a $15,000 escrow account to cover Bay's living expenses for six months.

The couple thought they were adopting Bay's baby, due Nov. 22. A police report shows another couple also signed a contract in September to adopt the same baby. Police said Bay took $14,254 from the first couple and $3,942 from the second couple. Records don't list a lawyer for Bay.