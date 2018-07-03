Additional seating, rooftop bar part of Chimes expansion

BATON ROUGE - Work is set to begin on improvements on one of the Baton Rouge's most iconic restaurants.

The Chimes on Highland will look a little different come this fall. The 35-year-old restaurant is getting somewhat of a facelift indoors, but arguably, maybe the most notable change will be the addition of outdoor, rooftop seating.

The restaurant announced last month there would be a temporary closure for renovations and installing the rooftop bar. Management says the renovations will add about 50 seats.

According to the city-parish, a crane is needed to add steel structures inside the restaurant. That means road closures.

The closure will run on East Chimes Street from the corner of Highland Road to the end of the Chimes building. The roadways are set to reopen Saturday.