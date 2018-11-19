59°
Additional $280M issued in BP oil spill restoration grants

Monday, November 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Four gulf states are getting another $280 million in restoration grants from the BP oil spill of 2010.
 
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation says Monday that Louisiana is getting $161 million to restore barrier islands and a headland in the Terrebonne Basin. Florida's getting $53 million, including $16 million to protect coastal forest and wetlands along the Lower Suwanee River and Big Bend coast.
 
Nearly $49 million will go to Alabama, including $22.5 million for artificial reefs. Texas will get $19 million, including $6 million to protect 575 acres of coastal habitat.
 
The foundation is getting $2.5 billion over five years for restoration projects. The money's from criminal damages paid by BP PLC and drilling company Transocean Deepwater Inc.
 
Monday's grants bring the total so far to $1.3 billion

