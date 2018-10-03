Additional $18M in disaster aid going to local schools, road repairs

BATON ROUGE - Communities in South Louisiana will receive an additional $18.2 million through FEMA to assist with recovery for the 2016 floods.

According to FEMA, the recently approved funding will provide $15.6 million for permanent school repairs for Livingston Parish School Board and will replace more than 144,000 pieces of equipment. Another $1.2 million will replace athletic equipment and sanitation and maintenance supplies for two buildings and one baseball facility at East Ascension High School Campus.

About $1.4 million in funding will also cover state highway repairs and culvert work in East Feliciana Parish.

FEMA says it has reimbursed Louisiana schools more than $217.3 million for disaster-related projects through its Public Assistance program to assist with the recovery since the floods. To date, the PA program has reimbursed more than $624.5 million to state and local government entities as well as certain private nonprofits for August 2016 flood-related expenses.