Added uncertainty for future of Cortana Mall as Virginia College quits taking students Monday

BATON ROUGE – Virginia College will no longer enroll new students, leading to the likelihood of yet another vacancy in Cortana Mall.

The for-profit college focuses on technical training careers – ranging from medical services to culinary disciplines. As of Monday, it said, it was no longer admitting students.

“As always, we continue to focus on helping our students graduate and assisting them with getting jobs in their fields. We are proud of our history, and we look forward to the success of our final class of students,” it said in a statement online.

The mall has seen a wave of businesses leave in the last couple of years.

Virginia College did not respond to calls Monday about its future at the mall.

