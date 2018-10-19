Adam Sandler gives shout-out to U-High as team dons Mud Dog gear Friday

85°
Friday, October 19 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Bobby Boucher himself has given his blessing to University Lab as the school prepares to take on the appearance of the South Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs Friday night.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Adidas was producing licensed recreations of the jerseys worn in the Adam Sandler football comedy 'The Waterboy' for the movie's 20th anniversary. As part of the announcement, Adidas also gifted U High in Baton Rouge with head-to-toe SCLSU gear to replicate the fictional school's look in the film for one night. 

Now the star of the film, Sandler himself, is sending some love to the local high school via social media.

ULAB, one of the best high school football programs in the entire country, will don the authentic SCLSU look for its Oct. 19 game against Mentorship Academy.

The collection, which includes the Bobby Boucher jersey and other items from the film, will be available exclusively during a special event at Sneaker Politics consortium in Baton Rouge beginning October 18 and then briefly on adidas.com beginning October 19.

