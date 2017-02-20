AD gets MVP as West beats East

NEW ORLEANS - The local guy was the MVP of Sunday's NBA All-Star game at New Orleans.



Pelicans center Anthony Davis scored 20 of his All-Star game-record 52 points in the fourth quarter as the Western Conference won for the sixth time in seven years, 192-182 over the East. He was 26 of 39 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds in 31 minutes.



Davis shattered the previous record of 42 points set by Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.



Russell Westbrook was in contention for a third straight MVP honor before West coach Steve Kerr took him out for a few minutes in the final period while leaving Davis in the game. The Oklahoma City guard nailed seven 3-pointers and finished with 41 points in just 19 minutes.



Golden State teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen (STEH'-fehn) Curry each had 21 points for the West, which hit 21 3-pointers and shot 59 percent. Durant also had 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.



Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH'-nihs an-the-toh-KAHM'-poh) led the East squad with 30 points in the highest-scoring game in league history.