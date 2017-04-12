Actress says BR has 'best pizza in the world'; Shop says it doesn't exist

BATON ROUGE – Academy award-winning actress Helen Mirren proclaimed that a Baton Rouge pizza shop has the best pizza "in the world."

The English actress answered 21 random questions for BuzzFeed UK. The questions ranged from "What advice would you give to your 16-year-old self?" to her favorite curse word or drunk food.

One question was "what is your favorite pizza topping?" Her reply: the clam pizza at Fleur de Lis Pizza located on Government Street.

"There's a great pizza place in Baton Rouge in Louisiana called the Fleur de Lis and they just do the most... it's the best pizza probably in the world. It's amazing pizza. And I've had pizza all over the world. Oh, what's their signature dish...? It's clam! They do a clam pizza and that's pretty amazing."

Fleur De Lis Pizza does not offer a clam pizza on its menu. An employee says that the company does not sell clam pizza and did not know what topping Mirren could have been talking about.

The BuzzFeed UK feature comes right before The Fate of The Furious movie that is set to hit some theaters Thursday and everywhere on Friday. Mirren plays the mom of one of the "villains" in the film.

Mirren will also be traveling to Louisiana in May as she is Tulane University's 2017 Commencement speaker. She will also receive an honorary doctorate at the ceremony, the university announced last month.