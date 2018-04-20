61°
Latest Weather Blog
Actress arrested for sex trafficking in 'guru to stars' case
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a television actress best known for playing a young Superman's close friend has been charged with sex trafficking for helping recruit women to be slaves of a man who sold himself as a self-improvement guru.
Allison Mack was accused in an indictment unsealed Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. She was scheduled to appear in court later Friday.
Mack, 35, starred in The CW network's "Smallville," ending in 2015, a reimagining of the early life of Superman, but has played only minor roles since then. Prosecutors say she helped recruit sex slaves for leader Keith Raniere and his cult-like organization called NXIVM.
Raniere is being held on trafficking charges, and his attorneys have said he's innocent.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: New camera system installed to increase accountability
-
SU in the spotlight after Beyonce's Coachella performance
-
Teen shot, live grenade thrown in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday
-
Teen shot, grenade detonated in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday
-
National Guardsmen punished over video of oath recited with hand puppet