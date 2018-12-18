Actor sues Epic Games for use of 'Carlton' dance in game

Photo: USA Today

Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the makers of "Fortnite" over the use of a dance he made popular on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."

USA Today obtained a copy of the complaint. Riberio alleges that Epic Games used his dance under the name "Fresh" which players can purchase to customize their characters in the game, according to court documents.

The complaint went on to say, although the game is "misleadingly labeled" in the game, players instantly recognized it as "The Carlton Dance."

"Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like 'Fresh,'" said Ribeiro's attorney David Hecht in a statement. "Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property."

Epic Games said they wouldn't comment on pending ligation, USA Today reports.

Ribeiro also filed a lawsuit against Take-Two Interactive over use of the dance in "NBA 2K16."