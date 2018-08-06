Latest Weather Blog
Actor Robert Redford thinking about retirement
According to a new interview, famous actor Robert Redford is retiring.
An Entertainment Weekly interview states that retirement is on Redford's mind and that his newest movie "The Old Man & The Gun" will likely be his last acting job.
“Never say never, but I pretty well concluded that this would be it for me in terms of acting, and (I’ll) move towards retirement after this ’cause I’ve been doing it since I was 21," said Redford in his interview. "I thought, Well, that’s enough. And why not go out with something that’s very upbeat and positive?”
In the movie, Redford plays Forrest Tucker, a real-life career convict who boasted he was better at escaping than Harry Houdini.
Redford is known for movies including Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and The Great Gasby.
