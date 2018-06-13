83°
Latest Weather Blog
Actor John Schneider released from jail in alimony dispute
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Dukes of Hazard" star John Schneider is free hours after he was jailed for an alimony dispute.
The 58-year-old Schneider was released from the Los Angeles County Jail on Tuesday when his three-day sentence was cut short because of overcrowding. The "Smallville" star told Fox News he cannot afford the payments to his estranged wife Elvira "Elly" Schneider.
She filed for divorce in 2014 after 21 years of marriage; they have three adult children. Schneider said he's "disheartened" with the system. Schneider still faces the payments and community service.
He played Bo Duke on "The Dukes of Hazard" from 1979 to 1985.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Victim dies after North Donmoor shooting, police investigating
-
Man wanted for stealing payments out of water district drop box
-
Metro Council to discuss River Center Library
-
Heavy rainstorm transforms communters into rescuers
-
Good Samaritans come to rescue of drivers trapped in flooded underpass
Sports Video
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...