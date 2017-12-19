Actor J.K. Simmons to reign as King of Bacchus 2018

NEW ORLEANS- The Krewe of Bacchus will welcome Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons as their reigning king this upcoming carnival season.

Simmons won his first and only Oscar in 2015 for his supporting role in the film Whiplash. He's known for many other successful film and television roles, such as Justice League, Juno, Spider-Man, La La Land, and HBO's hit series Oz.

Many may even recognize the actor from Farmer's Insurance commercials, a gig he's kept post-Oscar.

2018 will mark the Krewe of Bacchus' 50th anniversary. Past reigning kings include well-known figures like Danny Kaye, Bob Hope, Will Ferrell, Anthony Mackie, Harry Connick Jr., Perry Como, Andy Garcia, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Raymond Burr and many more.

"We are elated that a highly accomplished actor of J.K. Simmons stature has agreed to join Bacchus as we celebrate our Golden Anniversary," said Bacchus captain Clark Brennan.

The parade will roll on February 11.