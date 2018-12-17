Actor Geoffrey Rush accused of sexual misconduct

Photo: People

NEW YORK (AP) - "Orange Is the New Black" actress Yael Stone alleges actor Geoffrey Rush engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior when they starred in "The Diary of a Madman" in 2010.

The 33-year-old tells The New York Times Rush danced naked in front of her in their dressing room, used a mirror to watch her while she showered and sent her occasionally erotic texts. Stone says she "enthusiastically and willingly" replied to the texts from her fellow Australian actor when she was 25 and he was 59.

Stone says she's "embarrassed" by the ways she participated. Stone says she was trying to manage "uncomfortable moments" without offending the star.

In a statement, Rush says the allegations "are incorrect and in some instances have been taken completely out of context." Emails sent from The Associated Press seeking additional comments Monday morning were not returned.