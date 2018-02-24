Active shooter training for New Orleans clergy held Saturday

NEW ORLEANS- Members of the community gathered alongside church leaders Saturday in an effort to save lives.

The New Orleans Police Department and Crimestoppers hosted a training session to help members of the clergy know what to do if an active shooter situation were to occur in church.

“When this happens, wherever this happens, weather we have faith or not, when and where it happens; the first officer to arrives in three minutes, the second in six minutes. A lot can happen with a person that comes in with 1000 rounds of ammo in about three minutes,” NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said.

Hundreds of pastors, ministers and church volunteers came together at Greater St. Stephen Church in New Orleans East to learn about what to do if a mass shooter chose their church as a target.

“We have to be proactive. We have to make sure that those who have been entrusted to help all people, we have to know how to handle these situations,” Brandon Boutin, associate pastor of the church said.