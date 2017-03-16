Acting U.S. Attorney appointed following Green's resignation

BATON ROUGE – Following the resignation of Walt Green, Corey R. Amundson has been appointed as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Amundson said that he is "deeply honored and humbled."

"Our office has a long history of commitment and dedication to the cause of justice that will be steadfastly maintained and honored on my watch. Crime has not stopped and neither will we. Our aggressive pursuit of criminals and our efforts to resolve pending matters will continue without pause. I look forward to continuing to work with our excellent federal, state, and local law enforcement partners and the communities we serve," Amundson said.

Amundson has been federal prosecutor in the Middle District of Louisiana for the past 15 years. He previously served as First Assistant United States Attorney, Chief of the Criminal Division, Senior Deputy Criminal Chief, Deputy Criminal Chief in charge of the white collar crime section, the health care fraud strike force, the line prosecutor in the white collar crime section and the violent crimes and narcotics section.

Mr. Amundson frequently serves as an instructor for federal prosecutors and law enforcement agents at the U.S. Department of Justice's National Advocacy Center and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.



He is also an Adjunct Professor at the Louisiana State University Law Center, where he teaches a course entitled Corporate and White Collar Crime. Before becoming a prosecutor, Mr. Amundson practiced at the law firm of King & Spalding LLP in its Washington, D.C. office, where he was assigned to the Special Matters and Government Investigations Group led by former U.S. Attorney General Griffin Bell. He also served for two years as a judicial law clerk for U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker in Indianapolis. Mr. Amundson received his J.D. from Emory University and his B.A. from Indiana University.