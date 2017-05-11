Acting FBI chief contradicts White House claim

WASHINGTON - Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is contradicting the White House claim that fired director James Comey had lost the support of rank-and-file members of the bureau.



The White House used that assertion to justify Comey's firing. But McCabe says the claim is not accurate. He says Comey "enjoyed broad support" within the agency and that he holds Comey in the "absolute highest regard."



He says it was the "greatest privilege" of his career to serve under him.

McCabe also wouldn't confirm Trump's account that Comey told him he wasn't under investigation.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Richard Burr, asked McCabe if Comey had ever told Trump that he was not the subject of any investigation. In his letter Tuesday firing Comey, Trump said Comey had told him three times that he was not under investigation.



McCabe told Burr that he could not comment on any conversations between Trump and Comey.

McCabe has agreed to refrain from updating the White House about an investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.



McCabe made the commitment under questioning Thursday at a Senate hearing.



He was made acting director Tuesday evening following the firing of director James Comey. Justice Department leaders are interviewing other contenders for the position.