ACT testing stopped during tornado warning

LUTCHER - Students in St. James Parish had their ACT test put on hold as severe weather pushes through Louisiana. 

According to Lutcher High School's Facebook page, the high school's principal, Dr. Molly Stadalis, and the ACT testing coordinator decided to stop the testing process for students to shelter in place during a tornado warning.

Testing is expected to resume once the tornado warning is lifted for the area. All students are reportedly safe.

