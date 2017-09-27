85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ACLU sues over prisoner interview rights

4 hours 42 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, September 27 2017 Sep 27, 2017 September 27, 2017 6:24 AM September 27, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE- A federal lawsuit accuses Louisiana prison officials of violating the rights of state penitentiary prisoners by banning them from talking about their crime in interviews.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the suit Tuesday in Baton Rouge. The suit says the policy bans interviews about the crimes because of the possible effect of such interviews on crime victims' families.

The ACLU represents prisoner Darold Hines and Christopher Lowery, a former coordinator with the Wrongful Conviction Project. The suit says the policy prevents Lowery from reporting on issues of public concern. And, it says the policy hinders Hines' post-conviction appeals.

The suit also says the penitentiary unconstitutionally blocks media representatives from prisoner interviews.

Ken Pastorick, a Corrections Department spokesman, said Tuesday that the department does not comment on pending litigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days