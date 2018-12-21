56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
ACLU sues Louisiana library over Drag Queen Story Hour ban

Friday, December 21 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

The ACLU of Louisiana has sued a public library to end its ban on a program in which men in drag were to read to children.
 
A man and woman who want to organize a similar event at the Lafayette Public Library say reserving a meeting room requires signing a form saying they won't use the library for such purposes.
 
ACLU of Louisiana legal director Katie Schwartzmann calls it an unconstitutional gag order on patrons of the library about 120 miles west of New Orleans.
 
The library began using the form after it was sued to stop plans for the story hour by people claiming "transgenderism" is a religion.
 
Legal papers for library director Teresa Elberson call that lawsuit frivolous. She was not immediately available for comment Friday.

