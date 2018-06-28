ACLU, Planned Parenthood praise abortion ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is praising a federal judge's ruling that temporarily blocks a portion of Indiana's newest abortion law.

The order issued Thursday blocks enforcement of the law's requirement that medical providers report detailed patient information to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions. The law is set to take effect Sunday.

The ACLU's legal director, Ken Falk, says the judge found that the law's reporting provision was unconstitutionally vague. Falk says his organization is happy with the decision.

The ACLU of Indiana sued the state in April on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, seeking to block the reporting provision.

Christie Gillespie is the CEO of the Planned Parenthood affiliate. She says the Indiana law is the latest passed by lawmakers aimed at eroding access to abortions in the state "under the guise of patient safety."