Accused serial killer won't go to trial for now - ordered committed to mental health facility

CLINTON – The trial against an accused serial killer who tormented citizens of usually sleepy communities north of Baton Rouge is on hold for now.

A judge ruled Tuesday, Ryan Sharpe is unable to assist his attorneys in the case against him and ordered him to a state-run mental health facility. Sharpe’s attorney told WBRZ the judge’s order requires medial experts conduct more assessment and treatment.

“[The decision Tuesday] is based on the report issued by the two experts [the judge] appointed several months ago,” Sharpe’s attorney, Tommy Damico, said.

The judge considered reports from two experts appointed to examine Sharpe and determine if his mental state allows his legal case to move forward. If a defendant is found to be incompetent to assist their attorney, the case against them is put on hold.

The ruling Tuesday also impacts the case against Sharpe in East Baton Rouge, too.

Sharpe is accused of killing three men and injuring another in a string of shootings late last year.

Sharpe is suspected of killing Tommy Bass, Carroll Breeden and Brad DeFranceschi. He’s also accused in the attempted murder of Buck Hornsby.

The shootings happened in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes.

Sharpe’s mental status could change. He will be evaluated periodically and the court will get regular updates and a judge could eventually allow him to stand trial.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty related to the separate cases against him.

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz