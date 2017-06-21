79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accused robber hospitalized after being shot in St. Helena Parish

1 hour 46 minutes 10 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 7:59 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

ST. HELENA PARISH - A man is in the hospital after a failed robbery attempt at a store in St. Helena Parish.

Authorities were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 448 and Highway 10. There, they discovered a person shot a man in the leg after he attempted to rob them. 

Authorities say the would-be robber was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days