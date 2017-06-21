Accused robber hospitalized after being shot in St. Helena Parish

Photo: Google Maps

ST. HELENA PARISH - A man is in the hospital after a failed robbery attempt at a store in St. Helena Parish.

Authorities were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 448 and Highway 10. There, they discovered a person shot a man in the leg after he attempted to rob them.

Authorities say the would-be robber was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.