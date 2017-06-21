79°
Latest Weather Blog
Accused robber hospitalized after being shot in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH - A man is in the hospital after a failed robbery attempt at a store in St. Helena Parish.
Authorities were called to the scene at the intersection of Highway 448 and Highway 10. There, they discovered a person shot a man in the leg after he attempted to rob them.
Authorities say the would-be robber was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wednesday afternoon Cindy update
-
Governor Edwards gives updates on Tropical Storm Cindy
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Convicted former CATS Board member involved in more questionable activities
-
Volunteers help St. Martin Parish residents prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy
-
DPW cleaning out ditches in EBR as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches