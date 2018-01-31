33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Accused LSU armed robbers facing new charges in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE - Two teens arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies on LSU's campus are now facing even more charges for a string of burglaries in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Tyzell Duncan, 17-year-old Ryan Veal and 22-year-old Christopher Gray have all been arrested in connection with the December burglaries reported off Swamp Road in Prairieville.

Deputies say the investigation led them to Gray's home, where they found marijuana, a stolen firearm, and several items stolen in the burglaries. After Gray's arrest, Duncan and Veal were also identified as suspects.

Gray and Duncan were both arrested earlier in January in connection with a pair of robberies at LSU.

All three have been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on burglary, trespassing and theft charges. Gray was additionally booked on drug charges.

