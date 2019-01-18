Accused killer Oscar Lozada expected back in court next week

BATON ROUGE - An arraignment date has been set for a Oscar Lozada, a man accused for killing his wife in 2011.

Lozada will be back in court on January 22. A grand jury indicted him earlier this month in the murder of Brusly High teacher Sylviane Lozada, who vanished from her Baton Rouge home more than seven years ago.

Her husband left the country with the couple's young daughter just days later. Authorities had been unable to apprehend Lozada for seven years due to him fleeing to Venezuela. Law enforcement hit a break in the case last year when investigators found Lozada living in Mexico.

He was apprehended and extradited back to the U.S.

Lozada faces a second-degree murder charge.