Accused killer Oscar Lozada cleared for extradition back to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office says Oscar Lozada, a man accused of killing his wife and fleeing the country with his young daughter, has been approved for extradition back to Louisiana.

Lozada has been in the custody of Texas authorities since his arrest last month. He'd been dodging Louisiana lawmen for more than seven years after he fled Louisiana in 2011, just days after his wife Sylviane disappeared.

Investigators hit a break in the case in September when they found out Lozada was in Mexico. After speaking with Mexican authorities, Lozada was soon arrested and sent back to the U.S. to face murder charges. He's been awaiting extradition in Texas for the past few weeks.

DA Hillar Moore says it's unclear exactly when Lozada will arrive back in East Baton Rouge to face charges.

His daughter was handed over to the sheriff's office and given to a foster family for the time being.