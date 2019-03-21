Accused killer of Wayde Sims seeks lower bond

BATON ROUGE - The man accused of killing former LSU basketball player Wadye Sims last year will be back in court Thursday to see if his bond will be reduced.

Earlier this month, Dyteon Simpson sent a handwritten note to Judge Don Johnson asking his current bond of $350,000 to be lowered.

Simpson allegedly shot Sims after he intervened in a fight between the now-accused killer and one of Sims' friends. Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show Simpson firing a single shot at Sims.

In the note, Simpson called himself a "productive" and "independent" person who's "totally remorseful." The note also claims Simpson's family is struggling without him, specifically citing his mother, her four other children, and his own 5-month-old.

