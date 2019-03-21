45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accused killer of Wayde Sims seeks lower bond

2 hours 5 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 6:42 AM March 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The man accused of killing former LSU basketball player Wadye Sims last year will be back in court Thursday to see if his bond will be reduced.

Earlier this month, Dyteon Simpson sent a handwritten note to Judge Don Johnson asking his current bond of $350,000 to be lowered.

Simpson allegedly shot Sims after he intervened in a fight between the now-accused killer and one of Sims' friends. Video recorded by bystanders appeared to show Simpson firing a single shot at Sims.

In the note, Simpson called himself a "productive" and "independent" person who's "totally remorseful." The note also claims Simpson's family is struggling without him, specifically citing his mother, her four other children, and his own 5-month-old.

To read the full note, click here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days