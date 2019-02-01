63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Accused killer Dakota Theriot waives extradition, will return to La. soon

10 hours 37 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 February 01, 2019 6:56 AM February 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RICHMOND, Va. - An accused killer has waived extradition and will soon be brought to Louisiana to face charges.

ABC 8 News in Virginia is reporting that Dakota Theriot will be flown back.

Theriot was arrested Sunday in Virginia following a two-parish killing spree in Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

Theriot is accused of shooting his parents, his girlfriend, and members of her family Saturday. After the shootings, he fled the state.

Authorities say, Theriot will be booked in Ascension Parish first then Livingston Parish. 

Officials still haven't decided if he will face the death penalty.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days