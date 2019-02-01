Accused killer Dakota Theriot waives extradition, will return to La. soon

RICHMOND, Va. - An accused killer has waived extradition and will soon be brought to Louisiana to face charges.

ABC 8 News in Virginia is reporting that Dakota Theriot will be flown back.

Theriot was arrested Sunday in Virginia following a two-parish killing spree in Ascension and Livingston Parishes.

News outlets (WRIC and WTVR) reporting from Virginia that Dakota Theriot has waived extradition and will return to Louisiana shortly @WBRZ — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) February 1, 2019

Theriot is accused of shooting his parents, his girlfriend, and members of her family Saturday. After the shootings, he fled the state.

Authorities say, Theriot will be booked in Ascension Parish first then Livingston Parish.

Officials still haven't decided if he will face the death penalty.