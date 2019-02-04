Accused killer Dakota Theriot booked in Livingston Parish on murder, theft charges

ASCENSION PARISH - A preset bond has been issued for a man accused of shooting five people in two parishes.

Dakota Theriot was flown back to Louisiana Jan. 31 after he was arrested in Virginia three days earlier. Theriot was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with home invasion and illegal use of a weapon. The bond is set at $125,000.

He is also facing more than one count of first-degree murder, and no bond has been set.

Authorities say Theriot killed his parents, his girlfriend, and members of her family last month.

Theriot was transferred to Livingston Parish later Monday morning, where he's facing three counts of murder and one count of vehicular theft. Officials still haven't decided if he will face the death penalty.