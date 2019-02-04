Accused killer Dakota Theriot awaiting bond hearing for first-degree murder charge

ASCENSION PARISH - A preset bond has been issued for a man accused of shooting five people in two parishes.

Dakota Theriot was flown back to Louisiana Jan. 31 after he was arrested in Virginia three days earlier. Theriot was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with home invasion and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. The bond is set at $125,000.

He is also facing two counts of first-degree murder, and no bond has been set.

Authorities say Theriot killed his parents, his girlfriend, and members of her family last month.

The sheriff's office says he will be transferred to Livingston Parish sometime this week to face charges there. Officials still haven't decided if he will face the death penalty.