Accused fraudulent contractor's wife says they will lift all liens on customers

BATON ROUGE - The wife of a contractor arrested on several counts of fraud across multiple parishes has released a statement on behalf of their company Wednesday.

Morris is accused of taking advantage of victims of the August flood and placing liens on many of those victims' homes.

In the statement sent from Matthew Morris' work email address, Ashely Morris says the contractor has decided to "lift all mechanics liens placed on homes or businesses" for money owed to Complete Construction Contractors in all parishes.

"Although we believe that civil contractual issues have been mistakenly turned into criminal charges, our company does not want any amount of money owed to our company for work performed to cause any additional pain or discomfort to our clients," the release stated.

The announcement comes nearly two months after Morris first said he would remove all civil liens. He said he was unable to do it at that time since law enforcement had not responded to his offer.

The statement also calls the accusations aimed at Morris over the past several months "earth shattering misrepresentations" and "unsettling misinterpretations."

WBRZ first reported on Morris after he was accused of scamming a Baton Rouge woman and placing a $36,943 lien on her home. Since then, several other alleged victims have come forward.

Morris was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in April on charges of theft, insurance fraud, and residential contractor fraud. He remains in prison on a $495,000 bond.