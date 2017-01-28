Accidental fire destroys Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - An accidental fire destroyed a home overnight.

Firefighters received calls from people living on the 500 block of Hadley Drive around midnight.

The first unit arrived just after 12 p.m. to find the rear of the house in flames and heavy fire showing upstairs, according to officials. When first responders arrived they searched for people inside the home but no one was there.

The house was deemed a total loss.



Investigators with the St. George Fire Department concluded it was an accidental electrical fire.

EBRSO and EMS were on scene to assist if needed.