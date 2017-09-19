81°
Accidental apartment fire displaces two families

Tuesday, September 19 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Photos from an apartment complex on Newcastle Avenue shows the aftermath of a fire that has displaced several people.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started around 5:30 p.m. at the Afton Oaks Apartments in the 12000 block of New Castle Avenue.

The cause of the fire was later determined to be accidental, according to BRFD. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from a downstairs apartment. 

4 of the total 16 apartments were involved in the fire, according to BRFD. Two apartments sustained fire and smoke damage while two others had water and smoke damage. 

No injuries were reported, but two families have been displaced as a result of the fire, according to BRFD. Red Cross was called to assist those families. 

